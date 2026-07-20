Back to School Brihade

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MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, Calif. — Military families receive free school supplies and meet with local education officials during the annual Back to School Brigade at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, July 29, 2026. The resource fair and supply distribution event, organized in partnership with Operation Homefront, Dollar Tree, and local school districts from Barstow to Hesperia, provides essential resources to support military-connected children as they transition into the upcoming school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Leo Ritualo COMMSTRATT)