Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, commander of Space Base Delta 2, and Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, SBD 2 senior enlisted leader, Consul General of the Republic of Korea Jung-taek Lim, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Neaveill, 2nd Lt. Michelle McCarty, gather at the newly dedicated Korean War Memorial in Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2026. The joint ceremony reinforces the ROK-US alliance, aligning with Department of War strategic priorities for mutual defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)