A Korean-American Vietnam War veteran speaks with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2, during the Korean War Memorial dedication at General's Park in Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2026. Engaging directly with local civic and veteran groups helps SBD 2 build mutual trust and reciprocal support between Buckley Space Force Base and the local municipal community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9839050
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-NQ645-1267
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|870.18 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.