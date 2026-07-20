(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Paul Ortiz 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A Korean-American Vietnam War veteran speaks with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2, during the Korean War Memorial dedication at General's Park in Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2026. Engaging directly with local civic and veteran groups helps SBD 2 build mutual trust and reciprocal support between Buckley Space Force Base and the local municipal community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9839050
    VIRIN: 260727-F-NQ645-1267
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 870.18 KB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations
    Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations
    Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea -US alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery