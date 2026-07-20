Buckley Strengthens Republic of Korea-U.S. Veteran Community Relations

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A Korean-American Vietnam War veteran speaks with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2, during the Korean War Memorial dedication at General's Park in Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2026. Engaging directly with local civic and veteran groups helps SBD 2 build mutual trust and reciprocal support between Buckley Space Force Base and the local municipal community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Ortiz)