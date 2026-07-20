Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welding shop recently acquired an advanced x-ray cabinet designed to streamline the inspection process and catch weld defects during early stages of training and weld work. This cutting-edge equipment will be utilized across multiple departments, acting as a key tool to prevent costly work stoppages and keep production schedules on track.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9838535
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-VG694-1010
|Resolution:
|3680x4763
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections [Image 2 of 2], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections
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