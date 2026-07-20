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    X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections [Image 2 of 2]

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    X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welding shop recently acquired an advanced x-ray cabinet designed to streamline the inspection process and catch weld defects during early stages of training and weld work. This cutting-edge equipment will be utilized across multiple departments, acting as a key tool to prevent costly work stoppages and keep production schedules on track.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9838535
    VIRIN: 260707-N-VG694-1010
    Resolution: 3680x4763
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, X-Ray Cabinet: Inspecting Every Weld for Hidden Imperfections [Image 2 of 2], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY, Navy, Foundry, Innovation, Welders

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