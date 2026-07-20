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    The Ultimate Cabinet Solution for Seamless Inspections [Image 1 of 2]

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    The Ultimate Cabinet Solution for Seamless Inspections

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (June 09, 2026) — Josh Cravens a general foreman for the welding school at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard provides a brief to Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander on the benefits of the new X-Ray Cabinet. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9838529
    VIRIN: 260609-N-FQ573-1031
    Resolution: 4817x3211
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Ultimate Cabinet Solution for Seamless Inspections [Image 2 of 2], by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warfighters
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    PNSY
    Navy250
    U.S. Navy

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