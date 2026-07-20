The Ultimate Cabinet Solution for Seamless Inspections

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KITTERY, Maine (June 09, 2026) — Josh Cravens a general foreman for the welding school at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard provides a brief to Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander on the benefits of the new X-Ray Cabinet. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)