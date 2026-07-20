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    LCID2026: Develop High Preforming Systems panel [Image 3 of 5]

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    LCID2026: Develop High Preforming Systems panel

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    DAYTON, Ohio. (July 28, 2026) – Lea T. Kirkwood answers questions on the Develop High Preforming Systems panel during the Life Cycle Industry Days, here, July 28. LCID, hosted by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, brings together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian Airmen, and defense industry partners to strengthen collaboration, discuss acquisitions priorities and help shape the future of the acquisitions enterprise. Kirkwood is a member of the senior executive service and the Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Electronic Systems, AFLCMC.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Blumenstein).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9838492
    VIRIN: 260728-F-RU378-1773
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCID2026: Develop High Preforming Systems panel [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFLCMC
    ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS DIRECTORATE
    OHIO
    LCID2026

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