LCID 2026: Develop High Preforming Systems Panel

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DAYTON, Ohio. (July 28, 2026) – Lea T. Kirkwood answers questions on the Develop High Preforming Systems panel during the Life Cycle Industry Days, here, July 28. LCID, hosted by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, brings together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian Airmen, and defense industry partners to strengthen collaboration, discuss acquisitions priorities and help shape the future of the acquisitions enterprise. Kirkwood is a member of the senior executive service and the Portfolio Acquisition Executive, Electronic Systems, AFLCMC.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Blumenstein).