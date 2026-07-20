Date Taken: 06.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:23 Photo ID: 9838275 VIRIN: 260614-N-N1901-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 157.82 KB Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor shares experience as a 2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.