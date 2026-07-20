Lt. Cmdr. Alejandro Lowe, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site director for Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, poses with FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots; Zayu, Clutch, and Maple July 15, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9838258
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|203.35 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor shares experience as a 2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor shares experience as a 2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer
No keywords found.