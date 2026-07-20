NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor shares experience as a 2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer

Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:23 Photo ID: 9838258 VIRIN: 260715-N-N1901-1001 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 203.35 KB Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

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