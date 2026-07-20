CRX Air Movement

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct maneuver training during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-01 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, July 15, 2026. More than 3,000 U.S. and partner-nation service members participated in the Army National Guard’s first Combat Readiness Exercise, a 15-day event designed to test formations in a realistic, multi-echelon large-scale combat environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9837936
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-OQ670-2464
|Resolution:
|4468x3364
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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