CRX Air Movement

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct maneuver training during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-01 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, July 15, 2026. More than 3,000 U.S. and partner-nation service members participated in the Army National Guard’s first Combat Readiness Exercise, a 15-day event designed to test formations in a realistic, multi-echelon large-scale combat environment.