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    CRX Air Movement [Image 2 of 3]

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    CRX Air Movement

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct maneuver training during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-01 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, July 15, 2026. More than 3,000 U.S. and partner-nation service members participated in the Army National Guard’s first Combat Readiness Exercise, a 15-day event designed to test formations in a realistic, multi-echelon large-scale combat environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9837933
    VIRIN: 260713-A-OQ670-3597
    Resolution: 2886x4946
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CRX Air Movement [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CRX
    CH47
    air assault

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