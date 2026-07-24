Students with the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment conduct tank gunnery training at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex July 24, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9837413
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-YH902-5310
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery [Image 10 of 10], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.