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    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery [Image 1 of 10]

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    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Students with the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment conduct tank gunnery training at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex July 24, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9837405
    VIRIN: 260724-A-YH902-5281
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery [Image 10 of 10], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery
    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery
    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery
    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery
    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery
    2026 07 24 2-16 CAV ABOLC Gunnery

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    Fort Benning
    2nd Squadron
    Patrick Albright
    Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex
    16th Cavalry Regiment
    Armor Basic Officer Leader Course

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