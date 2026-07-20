Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, congratulates Senior Airman Rashkaina Mertilien, an Airman Leadership School student, after completing the Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2026. The CFT advances the Department of War priority of fitness by promoting the strength, endurance and resilience needed to maintain mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)