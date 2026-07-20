Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Rashkaina Mertilien, an Airman Leadership School student, carry ammunition cans during the Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2026. Senior enlisted leaders participated alongside students, demonstrating the importance of leading by example through physical fitness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)