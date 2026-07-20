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    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience [Image 14 of 15]

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    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Rashkaina Mertilien, an Airman Leadership School student, carry ammunition cans during the Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2026. Senior enlisted leaders participated alongside students, demonstrating the importance of leading by example through physical fitness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9837402
    VIRIN: 260715-F-VB704-1556
    Resolution: 5536x3954
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience
    Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test strengthens leadership, readiness and resilience

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    Incirlik Air Base
    marine corps combat fitness test
    warrior ethos
    Marine Corps CFT
    Fitness standard

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