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    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 2 of 4]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue secure a simulated casualty to a stretcher during a two-day PP26 humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field training exercise at Rumah Sakit FL Tobing Sibolga hospital in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 28, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 04:31
    Photo ID: 9837304
    VIRIN: 260728-N-CY569-1029
    Resolution: 2142x2999
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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