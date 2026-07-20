Pacific Partnership 2026 holds disaster management humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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U.S. Army Hawaii National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ross Nakatsu, combat engineer assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), assists Indonesian doctors in securing a simulated casualty during a two-day PP26 humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness field training exercise at Rumah Sakit FL Tobing Sibolga hospital in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 28, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)