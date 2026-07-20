DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 29, 2026) — Justin Billingsley, Transition Assistance Program Manager, speaks to an attendee during a Family Community Connections event in the Benny Decker Theater. The event was hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)