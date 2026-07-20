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    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 5]

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    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 29, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Cho, a chaplain assigned to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, speaks to an attendee during a Family Community Connections event in the Benny Decker Theater. The event was hosted by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 03:03
    Photo ID: 9837175
    VIRIN: 260729-N-WS494-1017
    Resolution: 3965x2643
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    DESRON 15 Hosts Family Community Connections Event at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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    TAGS

    Family Readiness
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    CFAY
    Navy
    Community Relations
    Yokosuka

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