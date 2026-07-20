501st CSW celebrates technical sergeant selectees

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Riener, 501st CSW command chief, speaks during a technical sergeant release party at RAF Alconbury, England, July 23, 2026. The event recognized the newest technical sergeant selectees from across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Genelyn Tuliao)