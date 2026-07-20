501st CSW celebrates technical sergeant selectees

Technical sergeant selectees pose for a group photo during a release party at RAF Alconbury, England, July 23, 2026. The event recognized the newest technical sergeant selectees from across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Genelyn Tuliao)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9834944
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-QN763-1001
|Resolution:
|6735x5388
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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