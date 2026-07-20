SW Hosts Border Medal Ceremony

Date Taken: 07.27.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:45 Photo ID: 9834552 VIRIN: 260727-D-HB628-4004 Resolution: 7665x4791 Size: 4.39 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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