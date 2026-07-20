Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Border Medal Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 27, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9834552
|VIRIN:
|260727-D-HB628-4004
|Resolution:
|7665x4791
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hosts Border Medal Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.