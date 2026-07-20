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    SW Hosts Border Medal Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    SW Hosts Border Medal Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Border Medal Ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 27, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9834548
    VIRIN: 260727-D-HB628-4001
    Resolution: 7860x3439
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Hosts Border Medal Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

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