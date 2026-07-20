Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron, serves food during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. The exercise provided Airmen hands-on experience responding to high-intensity scenarios in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)