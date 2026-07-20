A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron, serves food during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. The exercise provided Airmen hands-on experience responding to high-intensity scenarios in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9834534
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-NX073-2312
|Resolution:
|5863x3901
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.