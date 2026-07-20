Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron, prepare dinner during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. Airmen were equipped with the skills needed to maintain strategic deterrence in austere and unpredictable environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)