U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron, prepare dinner during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. Airmen were equipped with the skills needed to maintain strategic deterrence in austere and unpredictable environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9834532
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-NX073-2310
|Resolution:
|5665x3769
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.