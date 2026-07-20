(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron, prepare dinner during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. Airmen were equipped with the skills needed to maintain strategic deterrence in austere and unpredictable environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9834532
    VIRIN: 260722-F-NX073-2310
    Resolution: 5665x3769
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1
    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1
    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1
    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1
    Inside the DFAC during Coyote Storm 26.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery