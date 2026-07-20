109th Airlift Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI), July 23rd-26th 2026
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9832531
|VIRIN:
|260725-Z-YD502-9738
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
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