Date Taken: 07.25.2026 Date Posted: 07.26.2026 11:34 Photo ID: 9832521 VIRIN: 260725-Z-YD502-6899 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 13.91 MB Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US

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This work, 109th Airlift Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI), July 23rd-26th 2026 [Image 46 of 46], by MSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.