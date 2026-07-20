SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony

Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:08 Photo ID: 9827239 VIRIN: 260717-N-SI161-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 612.93 KB Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US

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