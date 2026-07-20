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    SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. (July 17, 2026) Sailors pose for a group photo after an awards ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9827239
    VIRIN: 260717-N-SI161-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 612.93 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC
    SCSTC ATRC
    SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center

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