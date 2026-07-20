DAHLGREN, Va. (July 17, 2026) Sailors pose for a group photo after an awards ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9827239
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-SI161-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|612.93 KB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.