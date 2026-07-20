Rear Adm. Gavin Duff, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, visited NAWCAD Lakehurst on July 15. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9827142
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-AK086-8990
|Resolution:
|1277x718
|Size:
|346.99 KB
|Location:
|LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet [Image 3 of 3], by Adam Hochron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet
No keywords found.