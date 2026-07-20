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    Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet [Image 3 of 3]

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    Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet

    LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Adam Hochron 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Rear Adm. Gavin Duff, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, visited NAWCAD Lakehurst on July 15. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9827142
    VIRIN: 260715-N-AK086-8990
    Resolution: 1277x718
    Size: 346.99 KB
    Location: LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet [Image 3 of 3], by Adam Hochron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet
    Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet
    Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet

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