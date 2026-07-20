Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:37 Photo ID: 9827142 VIRIN: 260715-N-AK086-8990 Resolution: 1277x718 Size: 346.99 KB Location: LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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This work, Ford Carrier Strike Group visit underscores Lakehurst’s enduring partnership with the fleet [Image 3 of 3], by Adam Hochron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.