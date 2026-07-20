BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260722-N-IX644-1085 (July 22, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, right, presents Robyn Vaughan with a letter of appreciation during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, July 22. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)