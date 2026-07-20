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    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians [Image 12 of 13]

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    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260722-N-IX644-1085 (July 22, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, right, presents Robyn Vaughan with a letter of appreciation during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, July 22. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:34
    Photo ID: 9827140
    VIRIN: 260722-N-IX644-1085
    Resolution: 4024x4024
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

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    achievement
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    awards ceremony

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