BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

260722-N-IX644-1073 (July 22, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, left, presents Ardelia Reynolds with a letter of appreciation during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, July 22. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:34
|Photo ID:
|9827138
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-IX644-1073
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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