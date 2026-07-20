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    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer [Image 11 of 17]

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    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2026) Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard NSA Naples, Capodichino, July 23, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 55 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:35
    Photo ID: 9826982
    VIRIN: 260723-N-RH019-1038
    Resolution: 3638x2425
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer
    Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer

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    TAGS

    Navy Region Europe Africa Central
    Change of Command
    Italy
    NSA Naples
    CoC

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