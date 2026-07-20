NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2026) Musician 3rd Class Cherie Devine, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe & Africa Band performs the national anthem during a change of command ceremony onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Capodichino, July 23, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 55 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9826981
|VIRIN:
|260723-N-RH019-1034
|Resolution:
|4694x3129
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.