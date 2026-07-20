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    new rotary wing apron in Powidz, Poland [Image 19 of 20]

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    new rotary wing apron in Powidz, Poland

    POLAND

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Marielle Payton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Jon Hadley inspects machinery on a rotary wing apron under construction in Powidz, Poland on May 27, 2026. This project is part of the Poland Provided Infrastructure program, which is funded and led by the Polish military and is designed and constructed to meet U.S. requirements for use by U.S. forces operating in Poland. For its part, the U.S. will continue to bear the costs of training, equipping, deploying and employment of U.S. forces in the country. (U.S. Army photo by Marielle Payton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:04
    Photo ID: 9826712
    VIRIN: 260527-A-LV935-2012
    Resolution: 3876x2584
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, new rotary wing apron in Powidz, Poland [Image 20 of 20], by Marielle Payton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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