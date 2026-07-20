new rotary wing apron in Powidz, Poland

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A contractor works on a rotary wing apron under construction in Powidz, Poland on May 27, 2026. This project is part of the Poland Provided Infrastructure program, which is funded and led by the Polish military and is designed and constructed to meet U.S. requirements for use by U.S. forces operating in Poland. For its part, the U.S. will continue to bear the costs of training, equipping, deploying and employment of U.S. forces in the country. (U.S. Army photo by Marielle Payton)