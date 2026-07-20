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    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

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    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base

    GERMANY

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer B.J. White checks progress on the new Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base July 7, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with U.S. Air Force and German host nation partners to deliver the facility, which will enhance the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to rapidly respond to whatever mission comes their way. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9826659
    VIRIN: 260707-A-FI918-1042
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base
    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base
    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base
    Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base

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