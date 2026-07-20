Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base

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The first buildings rise on the construction site Progress is visible on the new Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift July 7, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with U.S. Air Force and German host nation partners to deliver the facility, which will enhance the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to rapidly respond to whatever mission comes their way. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)