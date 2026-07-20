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    Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3 Ships Conduct Group Sail [Image 3 of 3]

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    Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3 Ships Conduct Group Sail

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Maritime pre-positioning force ships with Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3, participate in an underway multi-ship training exercise called group sail, off the coast of Pohang, South Korea, July 2, 2026. Group sail trains ships to integrate with other ships within the squadron to prepare them to work with other U.S. Navy assets. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:43
    Photo ID: 9826307
    VIRIN: 260702-N-IX266-1003
    Resolution: 562x1000
    Size: 151.07 KB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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