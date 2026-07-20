Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3 Ships Conduct Group Sail

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Maritime pre-positioning force ships with Maritime Pre-Positioning Ship Squadron 3, participate in an underway multi-ship training exercise called group sail, off the coast of Pohang, South Korea, July 2, 2026. Group sail trains ships to integrate with other ships within the squadron to prepare them to work with other U.S. Navy assets. (Courtesy photo)