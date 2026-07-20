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    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2 [Image 6 of 16]

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    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2

    LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, hosts the 2026 Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium (SMMCS) at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, July 22, 2026. As part of the symposium, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, spoke with the sergeants major to highlight the importance of their roles and to provide insight into the future of the Marine Corps. Held from July 21-24, 2026, the SMMCS gathered over 60 senior enlisted leaders and their spouses to discuss troop welfare, manpower, training and education, leadership, and policy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9826280
    VIRIN: 260722-M-RB959-2001
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2 [Image 16 of 16], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2
    SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2

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    SMMC
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    SMMC Symposium
    SMMCS

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