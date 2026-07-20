SMMC Ruiz hosts 2026 SMMC Symposium - Day 2

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, hosts the 2026 Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium (SMMCS) at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, July 22, 2026. As part of the symposium, Ruiz provided welcome remarks to the sergeants major and their spouses, highlighting the theme “Chosen for Marines.” Held from July 21-24, 2026, the SMMCS gathered over 60 senior enlisted leaders and their spouses to discuss troop welfare, manpower, training and education, leadership, and policy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)