U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6

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A Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit attached to a drone during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Craig Kong)