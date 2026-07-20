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    U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6 [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Craig Kong 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    A Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit attached to a drone during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Craig Kong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9825967
    VIRIN: 260720-A-VB696-1227
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 162.8 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Craig Kong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6
    U.S Army Soldiers test Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kits during Project Convergence Capstone 6

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    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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