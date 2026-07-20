Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th AF command chief, are briefed by the 56th Range Management Office during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20, 2026. Airmen execute subgoals of the 56th Fighter Wing mission by foundationally training fighter pilots and mission-ready Airmen to deploy decisive air dominance advantages in any future battlefield worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)