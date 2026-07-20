U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th AF command chief, are briefed by the 56th Range Management Office during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20, 2026. Airmen execute subgoals of the 56th Fighter Wing mission by foundationally training fighter pilots and mission-ready Airmen to deploy decisive air dominance advantages in any future battlefield worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9825860
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-YO405-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Magen Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.