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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment [Image 3 of 9]

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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 15th AF command chief, are briefed by the 56th Range Management Office during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20, 2026. Airmen execute subgoals of the 56th Fighter Wing mission by foundationally training fighter pilots and mission-ready Airmen to deploy decisive air dominance advantages in any future battlefield worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9825860
    VIRIN: 260720-F-YO405-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Magen Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    15 Air Force
    Department of Defense
    FTU Reassignment

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