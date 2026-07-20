Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Ortiz, 56th Fighter Wing mission ready airmen noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs wing and 15th Air Force command leadership during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20, 2026. Ortiz focused on Luke AFB’s assets and capabilities regarding chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks and how the wing is training future frontline supervisors to respond in these types of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)