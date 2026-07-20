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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment [Image 7 of 9]

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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Ortiz, 56th Fighter Wing mission ready airmen noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs wing and 15th Air Force command leadership during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20, 2026. Ortiz focused on Luke AFB’s assets and capabilities regarding chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks and how the wing is training future frontline supervisors to respond in these types of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9825856
    VIRIN: 260720-F-YO405-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Magen Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment
    Luke AFB hosts 15 AF commander, command chief during historic major command reassignment

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    15 Air Force
    Department of Defense
    FTU Reassignment

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