Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the July 2026 meeting of the installation Safety and Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on July 21, 2026, in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installation-wide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office (ISO) officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9825801
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-OK556-8331
|Resolution:
|4752x3058
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
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