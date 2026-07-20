(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the July 2026 meeting of the installation Safety and Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on July 21, 2026, in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installation-wide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office (ISO) officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9825799
    VIRIN: 260721-A-OK556-1232
    Resolution: 1548x871
    Size: 430.02 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting
    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safety leaders emphasize awareness, risk management during July 2026 Fort McCoy SOHAC meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy SOHAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery