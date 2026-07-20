NNSY Hosts Summer Job Fair July 18

Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted its Summer Job Fair July 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center, welcoming hundreds of applicants to meet with subject matter experts within their respective trades and positions. Interested in learning about future opportunities for employment at America’s Shipyard? Join our Talent Community today at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-Talent-Community. For specific hiring questions, please email NNSY_People_Experience@us.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9825667
|VIRIN:
|260718-N-XX785-2003
|Resolution:
|4944x3296
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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