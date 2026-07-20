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    NNSY Hosts Summer Job Fair July 18 [Image 2 of 5]

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    NNSY Hosts Summer Job Fair July 18

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted its Summer Job Fair July 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center, welcoming hundreds of applicants to meet with subject matter experts within their respective trades and positions. Interested in learning about future opportunities for employment at America’s Shipyard? Join our Talent Community today at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-Talent-Community. For specific hiring questions, please email NNSY_People_Experience@us.navy.mil.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9825665
    VIRIN: 260718-N-XX785-3247
    Resolution: 4416x2944
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY Hosts Summer Job Fair July 18 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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