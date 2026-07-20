Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College

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NEWPORT, R.I. – Dr. Doyle Hodges, far right, dean of academic affairs at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), talks to the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, far left, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), during a meeting with faculty and staff at the war college’s Newport, Rhode Island, campus on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Also in attendance and pictured, from center left to center right, are NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker; Cmdr. Michael Swann of the NWC provost’s office; Capt. David Webber, executive assistant to ASN M&RA; and U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Wabeke, executive assistant to the NWC president. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)