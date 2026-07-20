Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College

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NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, center, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), listens to the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), during a meeting with faculty and staff at the war college’s Newport, Rhode Island, campus on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)