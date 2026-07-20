(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, center, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), listens to the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), during a meeting with faculty and staff at the war college’s Newport, Rhode Island, campus on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9825653
    VIRIN: 260722-N-UY363-2072
    Resolution: 9187x6125
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs visits U.S. Naval War College

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery